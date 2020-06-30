Two Dead, Four Hospitalised After Gas Leak At Pharma Plant In Visakhapatnam

At least two people lost their lives and four were hospitalised after gas leaked on the night of June 29 at a pharmaceutical unit in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, in second such accident in the district in less than two months.

Those who died worked at the Visakhapatnam unit of the firm Sainor Life Sciences. The police has however, confirmed that the situation is now "under control".

The pharmaceutical unit in the industrial port city's Parwada area was closed immediately as a precautionary measure after the leakage of Benzimidazole gas was reported at around 11:30 pm.

"The situation is under control now. Two persons who died were workers and were present at the leakage site (at the time of the incident). Gas has not spread anywhere else," senior police officer Uday Kumar said.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has sought information about the incident.

"The accident is confined to a department in which there is a reactor. There is no need to panic. The district collector has ordered an inquiry into the matter," statement by the Chief Minister's office read.

This recent incident comes about two months after 11 people, including two children, were killed and over 1,000 were affected after gas leaked at a chemical plant - LG Polymers facility - in Visakhapatnam.

Toxic styrene gas had leaked from the chemical plant that had been shut for over 40 days due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

The incident was compared to the 1984 Bhopal Gas leak, one of the most tragic industrial disasters in history when gas leaked from a pesticide plant operated by Union Carbide claiming 3,500 lives. Government statistics say at least one lakh people continue to suffer chronic illnesses due to the incident.

