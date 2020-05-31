Vizag Gas Tragedy: National Green Tribunal Committee Recommends Criminal Prosecution Of LG Polymers

Devyani Madaik
In an inquiry committee set up by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to identify the causes behind the gas leak from the LG Polymers on May 7, the committee concluded that clear cut negligence of the chemical company and lack of training led to the tragedy that killed almost 12 people, 22 animals and exposed more than 3,000 people to the toxic Styrene gas.
Tertiary Butyl Catechol (TBC) used as an inhibitor chemical in the Styrene tank to control its temperature, was insufficient and had not been topped up since April 1. Inadequate TBC in the tank led to the rise in temperature and the Styrene started polymerising.
Over 24-hours of the leak, the concentration level of the chemical was 374 ppm, and remained at 1.5 ppm on May 10, three days after the disaster.
The only temperature monitoring gauge at the bottom of the tank was of an outdated design.
The sprinklers could not be activated as they were within the hazardous vapour zone.
After 1.5 hours, the gas leak was detected, and personnel wearing safety SCABA equipment were able to start the sprinkler system.
"The root cause appears to be the lack of experience of LG Polymers India and their Korean principal, LG Chem, in monitoring and maintaining full tanks of Styrene that were idled for a long period of several weeks without operation. M6 is an old tank in design terms, this possibly contributed to the problem" the committee was quoted by the media organisation.
The report submitted by NGT on May 28 identified the fault with the Department of Industries, Factories and Boilers for safety lapses, along with the plant's managing director, safety officer, safety department, production department.
The committee also recognized the fault with Visakhapatnam Urban Development Authority (VUDA) for approving residential layouts around the factory.
They have now recommended criminal prosecution of LG Polymers and its management.
