Vikas Dubey: Man Who Killed 8 UP Police Officers Wanted In Over 60 Murder

Eight Uttar Pradesh police officers, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police, were brutally killed while seven others were injured at the hands of a notorious criminal in Kanpur on July 3.



Vikas Dubey, the miscreant who is wanted in 60 murders, had been arrested several times by the police. But he was never convicted.

Following a complaint against the gangster on charges of murder by a fellow villager, the police went out to look for him in Bikru village,150 km from state capital Lucknow. However, this time as well the police's attempt to nab the criminal was foiled.

On their way to arrest, the police faced roadblocks along the route to the Bikru village. When the police reached the village, Dubey's men opened fire at police from the rooftops and ambushed them. A bloodbath ensued which led to the death of eight policemen while seven sustained injuries.

Dubey, now in his 50s, first committed a crime in 1991. Over the years, he accumulated charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, extortion, and rioting.

In 2001, Dubey was charged with the murder of BJP Minister Santosh Shukla, who was chased and shot dead inside a police station. Dubey "surrendered" in 2002 but was acquitted. He was also named in the murder of Siddheshwar Pandey, the principal, and assistant manager of Tarachand Inter College, in 2000. The same year he was accused of conspiring the murder of Rambabu Yadav in Kanpur while being lodged in jail. He had joined the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and was elected as a member of the Nagar Panchayat.

According to an India Today report, in 2002, Vikas Dubey had acquired huge tracts of land illegally. During this time, Vikas Dubey dominated Kanpur city along with Bilhaur, Shivrajpur, Rinyan, and Choubepur areas.

In 2004, Vikas Dubey was involved in the murder of cable businessman Dinesh Dubey. In 2018, Vikas Dubey carried out a deadly attack on his own cousin Anurag. During this time Vikas was in jail and while sitting inside a prison, he hatched the conspiracy. The victim's wife had named Vikas and four others in the case.

According to an NDTV report, Dubey, who has political links and was also a political party member in the past, allegedly keeps an armed group of henchmen in his village. He is feared in the region and wields influence. A place in his village, at the site of a project, describes him as "Zila panchayat member".

