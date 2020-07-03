Uttar Pradesh Encounter: 8 Cops Shot Dead While Trying To Arrest Criminal In Kanpur

In a violent encounter in Kanpur, at least eight Uttar Pradesh police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police, were killed, while trying to arrest a criminal facing up to 60 criminal cases, early on Friday, July 3.

Four policemen suffered bullet injuries and are undergoing treatment. One of them is said to be in a serious condition. The deceased deputy SP was identified as Devendra Mishra. A circle officer, station officer, chowki in-charge, sub-inspector, along with four other constables also lost their lives.

The personnel were fired upon when they went to conduct a raid in Bikaru village in search of the criminal, identified as Vikas Dubey. "They had gone to arrest him following a complaint of attempt to murder against him. They were ambushed," SSP Kanpur said.

According to reports, Vikas Dubey is wanted in more than 100 criminal cases and was allegedly involved in the murder of a BJP politician in 2001, but was later acquitted.

"We have started the combing operation.... The injured are being treated at the hospital. Police from neighbouring districts of Kannauj and Kanpur Dehat have also been called," he said.

As per UP DGP HC Awasthi, seven other personnel were also injured and the operation is still underway as the criminals managed to escape.

"A Case under Section 307 was lodged against history-sheeter Vikas Dubey. The police had gone to arrest him. JCBs were put up there which obstructed our vehicles. When the force got down, criminals opened fire. There was retaliatory firing but the criminals were at a height, so eight of our men died," DGP Awasthia narrated the events.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences over the incident, and has directed the state police chief HC Awasthi to take stringent action and has also sought a report.

