BREAKING: Wanted UP Gangster Vikas Dubey Arrested In Ujjain

Notorious Gangster Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the murder of 8 policemen in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, has been arrested from Ujjain's Mahakal temple in Madhya Pradesh.

Initial reports had suggested that a man had been arrested who claimed to be Vikas Dubey. However, the Madhya Pradesh Police has now confirmed his identity.

Vikas Dubey, the main accused in #KanpurEncounter case, has been arrested at a police station in Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh), say UP Govt Sources pic.twitter.com/txjmhzJhmW — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2020

The UP Police has also officially confirmed the arrest of the criminal who is wanted for murder. He is charged in 60 criminal cases including murder, kidnapping, extortion and rioting and had allegedly been alerted to the raid by local policemen.

Vikas was being chased across states since the violent encounter in Kanpur's Bikru village last week.

He had then escaped to Haryana's Faridabad where police caught three of his accomplices and arrested them from a hotel where Vikas was seen as per some CCTV footage.

Two aides of the gangster were also killed in separate encounters in UP on July 9. One of them, Prabhat Mishra, died after police shot in an escape attempt.

Earlier, on Wednesday, July 8, a close aide of Vikas, Babban Shukla was shot dead by the police late. Babban, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, was killed in an encounter in Etawah by a joint team of UP Police and Special Task Force.

The UP Police had also killed Amar Dubey, a close aide of Vikas in an encounter in Hamirpur on July 8.

