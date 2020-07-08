News

Stop Worshipping Criminals Like Vikas Dubey, He Is No Bhagat Singh: Bihar DGP Appeals To People To Stop 'Culture Of Crime'

The infuriated cop also asked if Vikas Dubey was a tiger, who were Bhagat Singh, Netaji and Ashfaqullah Khan.

The Logical Indian Crew
Bihar   |   8 July 2020 9:33 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Days after 8 policemen were killed in a violent encounter with a wanted criminal, Vikas Dubey, in Kanpur's Bikru village, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey asked how the criminal managed to escape arrest for all these years even after multiple murders.

Slammed how Vikas Dubey is being hailed as "Brahmano ka sher" by some people, DGP Pandey said: "Should we offer prayers to him."

"People have been hailing members of their same caste, who have committed rapes, murders, heinous crimes, as heroes. These people have been offering prayers to such seasoned criminals and chanting their names. This is how you perpetrate the culture of crime," he said.

A video of DGP Pandey has now gone viral on the internet that he called "aparadh ki sanskriti".

"You are calling people like Vikas Dubey a tiger, so were the 8 police officers, who laid down their lives, little rats scared of such criminals," DGP Pandey asked in the interview.

Days after the shooting in Kanpur, four cops were suspended over allegations of being informants of the notorious gangster wanted for murder and also charged in 30 criminal cases.

"It is such a shame that such seasoned criminals went away after killing 8 policemen. Will he escape this time as well?" the top cop asked.

The infuriated cop also asked if Vikas Dubey was a tiger, who were Bhagat Singh, Netaji and Ashfaqullah Khan.

The police officer then appealed to people to not further encourage the culture of crimes and hero-worshipping of criminals.

