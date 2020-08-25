Uttar Pradesh: Two IPS Officers Suspended Over Corruption Charges

The Uttar Pradesh government suspended two IPS officers on charges of involvement in 'corrupt practices and misconduct'.

Deputy Inspector General (Rules and manuals) Dinesh Chandra Dubey, and DIG (Provincial Armed Constabulary) Arvind Sen have been suspended for having links with fraudsters involved in duping people on the pretext of providing them government contracts, reported The Hindustan Times.

The move comes after an inquiry report was submitted by the UP Special Task Force (STF) on the same. Dinesh Chandra was posted in Lucknow, while Sen was in Agra.

In a press note issued to the media, the police officials informed both the officers are promotee IPS officers of the 2003 batch.

Complaints against Arvind Sen was allegedly a part of a group of persons who duped a businessman after offering a major contract in the department. His role in the matter is being investigated.

The purported contracts were for the construction of hostels in Shivgarh and Bachhrawan areas in Rae Bareli and Sadabad and bus stations in Bareilly and Kaushambi, apart from a contract for construction of a building in Lucknow. The contracts were never awarded, police said.

On June 16, the Special Task Force had found out the involvement of a Noida-based senior journalist, a self-proclaimed journalist of Lucknow, some Vidhan Sabha secretariat employees and some outsiders in the case.

The probe had revealed that the group had swindled an Indore-based businessman Manjit Singh Bhatia, with a government contract worth ₹292.14 crores, for which they took a commission of around ₹9.72 crore between the year 2018-19. The group used to take money from people in the assurance of providing them with government contracts.

Manjit was also threatened for his life when he did not pay the commission amount and warned of being framed in the fraud by the IPS officer.

Dinesh Chandra Dubey has also been alleged of taking money from people in exchange for government contracts.

Other than the mentioned, people involved in the racket are identified as Ashish Rai, senior TV journalist Anil Rai and self-proclaimed journalist AK Rajeev.

Also Read: 'Nationalist At Heart': Former Karnataka IPS Officer K Annamalai Joins BJP