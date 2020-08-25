'Nationalist At Heart': Former Karnataka IPS Officer K Annamalai Joins BJP

K Annamalai, former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, also known as the 'Singham' of Karnataka is all set to join the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP).

The former IPS officer is well known as an "upright", "honest" and a "brave" officer. His sudden retirement as the Superintendent of police of Udupi and Chikkamagaluru districts in May 2019 sparked massive protests.

Tweeting about the development, the Bharatiya Janata Party tweeted, "Former IPS officer K. Annamalai joins BJP in presence of Shri @PMuralidharRao and Shri @Murugan_TNBJP at BJP headquarters in New Delhi."

Annamalai has been quite vocal and open about his admiration for PM Narendra Modi. Soon after his resignation, there were rumours that he would join politics.

D Roopa, Home Secretary to Government of Karnataka, tweeted: "Spoke to Annamalai, IPS .@DCPSouthBCP. He has tendered resignation today. He is plunging into politics. It requires guts, boldness to leave cushy, secure, hard earned IPS job. It's heartening to see such achievers n (sic) youngsters diving into politics. Wishing him all the best."

"There is a lot of misconception about the BJP in Tamil Nadu and there is a need to work to create awareness. I am a nationalist at heart and BJP is the only party that doesn't have nepotism or sycophancy, if I may use that word. I will work for the party relentlessly,"Annamalai told the media.



K Sudhakar, Karnataka Medical Education minister welcomed Annamalai to the party and tweeted, "Retired IPS officer Annamalai joins the BJP today. Annamalai who served with honesty in Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru sought voluntary retirement and is now joining the BJP. It gives me great happiness that he is joining the party. Wishing him the very best."



K Annamalai joined the BJP in the presence of BJP National General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao and Tamil Nadu BJP State President Sh L Murugan on August 25.

Also Read: BJP Revokes Suspension Of Uttarakhand MLA Who Danced Brandishing Guns, Assaulted Reporter