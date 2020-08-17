Uttar Pradesh: Police Officer Asks Girl To 'Dance' Before Filing FIR Of Molestation

A shocking video of a teenage girl has surfaced on social media, in which the girl has alleged that an Inspector of the Govind Nagar police station in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur asked her to dance if she wanted an FIR to be registered against the nephew of her landlord.

A video of a teenage girl has gone viral on social media, wherein she has alleged that an inspector of Govind Nagar police station asks her to dance in lieu of registering FIR against the nephew of her landlord.#shameonUPPolice@TajinderBagga pic.twitter.com/MaO8x9U4Os — Gaurav yaduvanshi (@Gauravy35650037) August 16, 2020

The 16-year-old girl alleged in the video that the Inspector called her to the police station at odd hours and asked her to dance in front of him.

The girl with her family lives in a rented house in Dabauli West area of Govind Nagar. The girl's family had tried to lodge a complaint against the nephew of their landlord, accusing him of molesting the teenager and also forcibly asking the family to vacate the house a few days ago.

The mother of the girl said that the accused Anup Yadav had on July 26 entered their house and attacked them.

"On August 7 night, my daughter was molested by him while she was on her way back home from the market. It was when she approached Inspector Govind Nagar, Anurag Mishra, he asked my daughter to first dance in front him and then he will register her complaint," the girl's mother alleged.

The Govind Nagar Circle Officer Vikas Kumar Pandey, said that there was an old dispute between the two parties pertaining to the possession of the property.

"There seems to be no substance in the charges. Prima facie it appears that the girl has made the video viral in order to create pressure on the police. However, a probe is underway in this regard," the cop further alleged.

