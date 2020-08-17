Shaheen Bagh Activist Joins Delhi BJP, Says "BJP Is Not Enemy Of Muslims"

Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali, along with several others joined the Bhartiya Janta Party on August 16. The event took place in presence of State BJP president Adesh Gupta and leader Shyam Jaju.

"I have joined the BJP to prove wrong those in our community who think that the BJP is our enemy. We''ll sit together with them over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) concerns," Shahzad Ali said.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said that the party "wants to bring all the Muslim brothers in the mainstream of development".

"Today hundreds of Muslim brothers have joined the party after realising that there is no discrimination with Muslims and we want to bring them into the mainstream of development. I would like to congratulate all those women who have joined the party after observing the steps Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken in triple talaq matter," Gupta said.

"Every Muslim got to know that nobody has to prove their nationality," BJP leader Shyam Jaju said.



"When there was talk about CAA, some political parties tried to mislead Muslim community but now every Muslim of the country has got to know that there is no need to prove anything. Nobody will be ripped off their right of vote and nationality. After realising that they will get justice only through this party, a huge number of Muslims who were present in the protest at Shaheen Bagh have joined the party today," Jaju said.

Shaheen Bagh had become the epicentre of protests and demonstrations against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The protest lasted for over 100 days and ended on March 24 of this year after Delhi Police vacated the site due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

Also Read: Chennai's Beloved '5 Rupees Doctor' Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest