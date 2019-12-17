United We Stand: Students Across Country Rally In Support Of Jamia, AMU Students

In solidarity with the students of Jamia Millia Islamia(JMI) and Aligarh Muslim University(AMU), students of various universities across India have come forward in protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Chennai

Students of Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Madras held an hour-long protest inside their campus on Monday, December 16, against the police violence on Jamia and AMU students. The students raised slogans and burnt a copy of the Act’s gazette notification.

Students of Loyola College and Madras University also staged a protest in their respective campuses in solidarity with the Jamia students.

Tiruvannamalai

Students of Government Arts College in Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu, held protests and shouted slogans.

Ahmedabad

Students from Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad took out a march from their college to extend their support to the Jamia and AMU students.

Bengaluru

Students of Indian Institute of Science (IISc) held a day-long protest on Monday against CAA and NRC. They held placards and stood in front of the administrative building of the university. They also read out a Preamble of the Constitution.

Students of Jain University took to the streets to protest against the Delhi police brutality on Jamia students.

Kasargod

Students of the Central University of Kerala boycotted their classes and staged a protest against CAA on Monday. The protest was joined by various student organisations.

Chandigarh

Students of Panjab university held a protest in the college campus on Monday in solidarity with Jamia students. The students led by the students’ body – Students for Society (SFS) -gathered at the ‘Students Centre’ and then marched towards the university market.

Hyderabad

Around midnight, students of Maulana Azad National Urdu University(MANUU) held protest marches. Around 1,500 students sloganeered against CAA, NRC, BJP and RSS inside the campus.

Visuals from a midnight protest that rocked Hyd's MANU in the wake of protests against #CAB and alleged violence that was unleashed on students of JMI & AMU. https://t.co/BJrQFRs9gE pic.twitter.com/hi5tdU8YCq — CharanTeja (@CharanT16) December 16, 2019

The protesting students also burnt effigies in front of the main gate. The student union has also announced that it will boycott classes and exams to be held on Monday, until action is taken on the police officers in Delhi.

Students of Osmania University also held protests in the college campus and raised slogans against the BJP government and Delhi Police.

In University of Hyderabad(UoH) campus, student’s union held a protest in the campus demanding rollback of the CAA and strict action against Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Police.

Patiala

Students of Punjabi University held a protest inside the campus demanding action against the Delhi police who clashed with the Jamia students.

Lucknow

On Monday, protests broke out in Lucknow’s Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama(Nadwa College) against CAA. As police kept the university gates shut, students reportedly threw stones, bricks and slippers at the police, reported NDTV.

Hundreds of students also pushed against the gates and the police retaliated by throwing the stones back.

This scene now outside Lucknow's Nadwa College a short while ago. Police with riot gear holding gate shut as students pelt stones from the inside. #CAAProtests pic.twitter.com/t7cSkYfi6d — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) December 16, 2019

Mumbai

Students of Tata Institute of Social Sciences(TISS) held a candle night march and sang the Urdu poem ‘Sarfaroshi ki Tamanna’ – a popular slogan associated with revolutionaries like Bhagat Singh.

Students from IIT Bombay also took to the streets to protest with torches and placards in support of Jamia students.

Delhi

Students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) took to the streets to protests against police violence on the Jamia students. The students marched to ITO In large numbers.

Students of JNU are are going to ITO in large numbers. @CPDelhi @DelhiPolice stop the violence against students at JMI immediately. #SOSJAMIA #JamiaMillia pic.twitter.com/1sKyTrmj9x — JNUSU (@JNUSUofficial) December 15, 2019

“We were present there to stand in solidarity with the students of JMI. We were demanding the release of the detained students. Delhi Police Spokesperson told all of us, that JMI students will be released from custody soon,” Naveen Kumar, a JNU student told The Logical Indian.

Students of Ambedkar University also gathered at the old-police headquarters in an all-night protest, demanding the release of detained Jamia students.

Kolkata

At midnight, students of Jadavpur University(JU) came out in support of Jamia students and held a protest march. Students of Aliah University also held a silent protest.

Varanasi

Students of Banaras Hindu University(BHU) held a protest march at midnight in solidarity with Jamia students.

Bihar

On Sunday, Patna University students clashed with police while protesting against the police action on Jamia students. As per reports, anti-social elements also joined the protests and set vehicles on fire.

Pondicherry

Students of Pondicherry University came out in protest on Monday in solidarity with the Jamia students. The Students Council of the University also gathered in front of Gate II of the campus and demanded the immediate release of the detained students.

