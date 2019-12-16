Amid Protests, Amit Shah Hints At Changes In Citizenship Amendment Act
December 16th, 2019 / 12:04 PM
While addressing election rallies in Jharkhand on Saturday, December 14, Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah hinted that he is open to discussions on the Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA).
Shah’s statements come in the wake of massive protests across the country against CAA which recieved the President’s nod last week. In his speech, he assured the people of Northeast that their culture, language, social identity and political rights will not be affected by the Act.
“I assure the people of Assam and other northeastern states that their culture, social identity, language and political rights will not be touched. It is the responsibility of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to protect them,” he said.
He added that Conrad Sangma, the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, and his cabinet ministers had met him on Friday to discuss the issue.
“Conrad Sangma and his ministers met me on Friday and informed me about the problems Meghalaya is facing. I tried to make them understand that there is no issue. Yet, they insisted on some changes,” he said.
“I have asked Sangma Ji to come to me when he is free after Christmas, and we can think of a constructive solution for Meghalaya. Nobody has anything to fear,” he added.
He further accused Congress of instigating violence in the northeastern states and of indulging in Hindu-Muslim politics. “We brought the amended Citizenship Act, and the Congress got a stomach ache and is fanning violence against it,” he said.
In a tweet, Meghalaya Chief Minister thanked Shah for his assurance. “Thank you Hon’ble Home Minister Amit Shah Ji for hearing us and assuring to resolve our concerns,” Sangma said.
Thank you Hon’ble Home Minister @AmitShah ji for hearing us and assuring to resolve our concerns. pic.twitter.com/imQErbKc1X
— Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) December 14, 2019
