News

Amid Protests, Amit Shah Hints At Changes In Citizenship Amendment Act

The Logical Indian Crew Jharkhand

December 16th, 2019 / 12:04 PM

Amit Shah CAA changes

Image Credits: India TV

While addressing election rallies in Jharkhand on Saturday, December 14, Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah hinted that he is open to discussions on the Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA).

Shah’s statements come in the wake of massive protests across the country against CAA which recieved the President’s nod last week. In his speech, he assured the people of Northeast that their culture, language, social identity and political rights will not be affected by the Act.

“I assure the people of Assam and other northeastern states that their culture, social identity, language and political rights will not be touched. It is the responsibility of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to protect them,” he said.

He added that Conrad Sangma, the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, and his cabinet ministers had met him on Friday to discuss the issue.

“Conrad Sangma and his ministers met me on Friday and informed me about the problems Meghalaya is facing. I tried to make them understand that there is no issue. Yet, they insisted on some changes,” he said.

“I have asked Sangma Ji to come to me when he is free after Christmas, and we can think of a constructive solution for Meghalaya. Nobody has anything to fear,” he added.

He further accused Congress of instigating violence in the northeastern states and of indulging in Hindu-Muslim politics. “We brought the amended Citizenship Act, and the Congress got a stomach ache and is fanning violence against it,” he said.

In a tweet, Meghalaya Chief Minister thanked Shah for his assurance. “Thank you Hon’ble Home Minister Amit Shah Ji for hearing us and assuring to resolve our concerns,” Sangma said.

Also Read: Did Amit Shah Mislead India And Parliament Over Citizenship Amendment Bill?

Contributors

Written by : Reethu Ravi

Edited by : Shubhendu Deshmukh

SHARES

Related Stories

Amit Shah Citizenship Act

Amit Shah Refuses To Back Down On Citizenship Act, Says Modi Govt Will Offer Refuge To Persecuted Minorities

Kerala political parties unite

Non-BJP Parties Put Out United Front Against Citizenship Amendment Act In Kerala

Assam RTI Activist Citizenship Protest

Assam RTI Activist Charged For ‘Waging War Against Country’ Amid Protest Against Citizenship Act

Amit Shah Ram Mandir Four Months

Amit Shah Promises ‘Sky Touching’ Ram Mandir In 4 Months, While India Burns In Fire Of Citizenship Act

‘Those Indulged In Arson Can Be Recognised By Their Clothes’: PM Modi On Citizenship Act Protests

Amit Shah, BJP, Hindu Rashtra, Citizenship Amendment Bill, Citizenship Amendment Act, Anti-Muslim, Islamophobic, Hindu, RSS, Vote Bank

Did Amit Shah Mislead India And Parliament Over Citizenship Amendment Bill?

Latest on The Logical Indian

Fact Check

Fact Check: Delhi Police Didn’t Burn A Broken-Down Bus To Instigate Riots

News

Uttar Pradesh: Police Warns BHU Students Against Taking Out Anti-CAA March

News

Jamia Protest: Delhi Police To File Cases Against People Who Shared Fake News On Social Media

News

Kashmir Economy Suffered Rs 17,878 Crores Loss In 4 Months After Article 370 Abrogation

News

Delhi BJP Shares ‘Communal’ Cartoon Of Man Wearing Skull Cap, Setting Public Transport Ablaze

News

Breaking The Stereotype: From Being Shy & Docile Person To Driving Auto, Shah Bano’s Entrepreneurial Journey

x

Stories that deserve attention, delivered to your inbox!

Handpicked, newsworthy stories which deserve the attention of a rational generation.