Oxford Vaccine Shows 'Promising Results', Trials In India To Begin Soon

Trials for the coronavirus vaccine developed at the Oxford University will begin in India as soon as a license is procured, said Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer which is partnering the Oxford researchers.

The vaccine 'AZD1222' had a promising response in the first phase of clinical trial and did not show any serious side effects and elicited antibody and T-cell immune responses, according to trial results published in The Lancet medical journal.

The researchers also said that the vaccine caused minor side effects, some of which could be reduced by taking paracetamol.

Adar Poonawalla, chief of the Serum Institute of India, said that the trials "have shown promising results and we are extremely happy about it".

"We will be applying for the licensure trials to the Indian regulator in a week's time. As soon as they grant us permission, we will begin with the trials for the vaccine in India. In addition, we will soon start manufacturing the vaccine in large volumes," he added.

India has also started its first human trial of indigenously developed vaccine 'COVAXIN'. AIIMS-Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria said that it would take at least three months for researchers to arrive at the first set of data.

The Oxford's vaccine is one of over 100 being developed across the world and its human trials began on April 23.

