Facebook To Launch New Section To Debunk COVID-19 Myths

In a bid to curb the spread of misinformation related to COVID-19, Facebook has announced that it will launch a dedicated section on its social media platform.



Called 'Facts About COVID-19', the section will debunk common myths that have been identified by the World Health Organisation (WHO), such as drinking bleach will prevent the coronavirus or that taking hydroxychloroquine can prevent COVID-19.

"This week we are launching a dedicated section of the COVID-19 Information Center called Facts about COVID-19. This is the latest step in our ongoing work to fight misinformation about the pandemic," the company said in a statement.

The company is also putting alerts on Instagram and Facebook apps to remind users to wear masks.

"We have connected over two billion people to resources from health authorities through our COVID-19 Information Centre and pop-ups on Facebook and Instagram with over 600 million people clicking through to learn more," the company said.

It added that people have raised over $100 million for COVID-19 related fundraisers on Facebook and Instagram, since January.

