Two Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested For Stirring Up Violence In Delhi’s Seemapuri During Anti-CAA Protests

January 7th, 2020 / 6:17 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Image Credit: OneIndia

Delhi Police on Monday, January 6, arrested five people on account of their involvement in instigating violence in Seemapuri, North-East Delhi.

The protests that the five men were part of, took place on the 20th of December 2019 in Seemapuri. A handful of protestors got violent during the mass demonstrations and started hurling stones at vehicles and police officials. 

The Police claim that two of them were found to be Bangladeshi nationals – Mohammad Subhan and Mohammad Azad, and the other three are residents of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, reported The Times Of India.

The report also revealed that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) found involvement of at least 15 Bangladeshi immigrants in the recent events of hue and cry that took place in Seemapuri and Seelampur areas, Delhi.

It added that all the accused were involved in criminal cases earlier and have been staying in JJ Colony in the border areas illegally.

Alongside this, two juveniles were also arrested for their involvement in hurting police officials during riots on December 20, 2020.

The SIT is closely inquiring if a single group of protestors is responsible for causing commotions in different known situations in various places.

Further, they are trying to find the source from which the large gathering at Seelampur and Daryaganj was mobilized and also a common link in the series of violent events that took place in Delhi. Some of the WhatsApp groups are under scanner as well.

Also Read: Country Expresses Rage Against CAA As Protests Spreads To Delhi, Lucknow, Bengaluru

Written by : Saheen Sultana Rahman (Intern)

Edited by : Prateek Gautam

Infiltrating Into Right Wing: Anand Mangnale’s Adventure That Exposed ABVP Admins In WhatsApp Chats

Delhi Police File FIR Against JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh & 19 Others

Why Muslims In UP Fear For Their Future Under The Yogi Regime?

7 Years Later, Nirbhaya Finally Gets Justice, Convicts To Be Hanged On January 22

2019 Recorded Seventh Warmest Year In India Since 1901

