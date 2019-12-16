News

Country Expresses Rage Against CAA As Protests Spreads To Delhi, Lucknow, Bengaluru

The Logical Indian Crew India

December 16th, 2019 / 4:35 PM

Image Credit: The Times Of India, Zee News

A day after the police and protesters opposing the amended Citizenship Act clashed at Jamia Millia Islamia University, protests have spread across the country as people clashed with authorities. 

Lucknow’s Nadwa College witnessed an intense face-off between students and police after it was witnessed massive protests. Visuals from the college showed a shut gate separating a team of police and protesting students. The students were also seen pelting stones at the police. 

Students from IIT-Madras began protesting in solidarity with the Jamia students and raised slogans against police brutality and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Protesters gathered at Bengaluru’s Town Hall to voice their opposition against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Sunday evening. While there have been many smaller protests in the city over the past few days, Sunday’s gathering was the largest in the city so far.

The protesters waved the tricolour flag or held placards criticising the Act, calling it divisive and discriminatory.

On Monday, students of Pondicherry University came out in support of their counterparts in Delhi and Aligarh Muslim University and raised slogans against the state-sponsored violence. Several Delhi University students on Monday boycotted exams and held protests to express solidarity with students of Jamia Millia and AMU.

Youth Congress workers were arrested for waving black flags at Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla in Kochi on Monday morning as part of their protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) had organised a statewide protest march on Sunday night against the police action on the students of the two universities.

The Thiruvananthapuram district committee of the DYFI took out a protest march to the Raj Bhavan, where the protesters tried to break a police barricade while raising slogans. 

Youth wing of the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala stopped the train service at Kozhikode.

Two protestors succumbed to injuries in Guwahati taking the total death toll to four in Assam. Both died due to police firing which took place during clashes between protesters and police in Guwahati on Wednesday and Thursday. The Assam Police has so far arrested 175 people and detained 1,460 protesters for indulging in violent agitations across the Northeastern state.

All of it began with the violent protests that erupted against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar. Police resorted to lathi-charge and tear-gas shelling to control the violence. Protesters burnt public property, including buses, and police reportedly entered the Jamia campus and detained students.

After Jamia, protests have been or are being held at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi, the Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh, Banaras Hindu University, Jadavpur University in West Bengal, Indian Institute of Technology – Bombay, Tata Institute of Social Sciences in Mumbai, the Pondicherry University and the Patna University.

The country has witnessed violent protests since the new citizenship law meant to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians and Parsis, from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh living in India was passed. Much of the violence had taken place in the northeastern states, Bengal and Delhi. 

Also Read: How Jamia University Became A War Zone After Police Clampdown On Students

Contributors

Written by : Navya Singh

Edited by : Shubhendu Deshmukh

