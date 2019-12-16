Country Expresses Rage Against CAA As Protests Spreads To Delhi, Lucknow, Bengaluru

A day after the police and protesters opposing the amended Citizenship Act clashed at Jamia Millia Islamia University, protests have spread across the country as people clashed with authorities.

Lucknow’s Nadwa College witnessed an intense face-off between students and police after it was witnessed massive protests. Visuals from the college showed a shut gate separating a team of police and protesting students. The students were also seen pelting stones at the police.

Lucknow: Protests in Nadwa college against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. Stone pelting breaks out. pic.twitter.com/UAOOgG1wYF — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 16, 2019

Students from IIT-Madras began protesting in solidarity with the Jamia students and raised slogans against police brutality and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

IIT MADRAS students protesting inside the campus against the attack of #JamiaMiliaIslamia and #AMUStudents , raising slogans against the #CABBill2019 and burned the copy of it. pic.twitter.com/a42RDn8okL — Sanjeevee sadagopan (@sanjusadagopan) December 16, 2019

Protesters gathered at Bengaluru’s Town Hall to voice their opposition against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Sunday evening. While there have been many smaller protests in the city over the past few days, Sunday’s gathering was the largest in the city so far.

The protesters waved the tricolour flag or held placards criticising the Act, calling it divisive and discriminatory.

We have another freedom movement to take part in. To free India from the real tukde-tukde gang dividing Indians on the basis of identity. Let us pledge to fight for an inclusive India & celebrate our diversity. I urge everyone to join the struggle to save the soul of our country. pic.twitter.com/qboQXs4O30 — Rajeev Gowda (@rajeevgowda) December 15, 2019

On Monday, students of Pondicherry University came out in support of their counterparts in Delhi and Aligarh Muslim University and raised slogans against the state-sponsored violence. Several Delhi University students on Monday boycotted exams and held protests to express solidarity with students of Jamia Millia and AMU.

Youth Congress workers were arrested for waving black flags at Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla in Kochi on Monday morning as part of their protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) had organised a statewide protest march on Sunday night against the police action on the students of the two universities.

The Thiruvananthapuram district committee of the DYFI took out a protest march to the Raj Bhavan, where the protesters tried to break a police barricade while raising slogans.

Bitter political rivals in #Kerala, the CPI(M) and the Congress, and the multi-party coalitions they lead, Monday shed their differences to unite in a protest against the new citizenship law in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo: Maheen Hassan) pic.twitter.com/KNrTaccjNn — Express South (@IExpressSouth) December 16, 2019

Youth wing of the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala stopped the train service at Kozhikode.

Two protestors succumbed to injuries in Guwahati taking the total death toll to four in Assam. Both died due to police firing which took place during clashes between protesters and police in Guwahati on Wednesday and Thursday. The Assam Police has so far arrested 175 people and detained 1,460 protesters for indulging in violent agitations across the Northeastern state.

This is what Modi and Shah have done to Assam..pic.twitter.com/DFBKF91ZLR — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) December 11, 2019

All of it began with the violent protests that erupted against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar. Police resorted to lathi-charge and tear-gas shelling to control the violence. Protesters burnt public property, including buses, and police reportedly entered the Jamia campus and detained students.

Eyewitnesses claim Indian security forces are using live ammunition against unarmed protesters at Jamia Millia University.#CitizenshipAmendmentAct pic.twitter.com/5yyPCNI4vr — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) December 15, 2019

After Jamia, protests have been or are being held at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi, the Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh, Banaras Hindu University, Jadavpur University in West Bengal, Indian Institute of Technology – Bombay, Tata Institute of Social Sciences in Mumbai, the Pondicherry University and the Patna University.

The country has witnessed violent protests since the new citizenship law meant to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians and Parsis, from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh living in India was passed. Much of the violence had taken place in the northeastern states, Bengal and Delhi.

