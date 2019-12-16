News

How Jamia University Became A War Zone After Police Clampdown On Students

The Logical Indian Crew India

December 16th, 2019 / 12:24 PM

Image Credit: The Hindustan Times

The Delhi police on Sunday entered the Jamia Millia Islamia University campus, where students were peacefully protesting for three days against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and fired tear gas cannons in the library and lathi-charged students to disperse the mob. 

The police also reportedly dragged students out of the library and campus mosque, and marched them out with their hands in the air and detained them.

Nearly 100 people were reportedly injured in the violence that took place on Sunday.

Jamia vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar claimed that the police did not take the university administration’s permission before entering the campus. “Police were after a huge group indulging in things near Jullena. When they went after them, some people entered the university for safety. So police entered after them without our permission,” Akhtar told The Indian Express.

According to the police, the protestors present outside the university were chased by the police into the campus. Students, however, issued a statement dissociating themselves from the violence.

Before the police entered the campus, four public buses and two police vehicles were set on fire in New Friends Colony.

Fifty students from the university were detained during the day at two different police stations and were released late on Sunday night.

Several students were badly injured, including those who claimed that they were not a part of the protest. Some said that the police deliberately turned lights off so that the campus CCTV cameras would not capture the violence. Some alleged that female students were also sexually abused.

Professor Akhtar said the use of tear gas cannons was wrong. “Students are scared and this is wrong. We have spoken to everybody. My registrar has spoken to the joint commissioner on the entire matter.”

Several metro stations around the university campus were shut down after the protests turned violent and were reopened only on Monday morning.

Reports of police violence were also reported from Aligarh Muslim University, including allegations that the police tried to enter locked women’s hostels.

Post Jamia Violence

Large numbers of students from across Delhi gathered at the police headquarters at ITO to protest and shouted slogans demanding the immediate release of all detained students, as well as action against the police for the campus violence. 

Protests were also seen at Aligarh Muslim University, Hyderabad’s Maulana Azad Urdu University, Banaras Hindu University, and IIT-Bombay.

The Logical Indian Take

The Logical Indian is against any form of violence or damage of public property whether it is by police or the protestors.

But at the same time, we believe the job of the police is to deescalate a situation and stop it from going out of proportion while upholding the law Strict action must be taken against those involved in violence and if police have broken the law, then stricter action must be taken against them.

Also Read: ‘Police Barged Inside Campus, Fired Tear Gas’: Jamia University Students Narrate Horrifying Tale

Contributors

Written by : Navya Singh

Edited by : Shweta Kothari

SHARES

Related Stories

‘Thrash The Circumcised’, Delhi Police Shouted Amid Clash With Students At Jamia University

AMU Protests Students Injured

AMU Protests: Policemen Make Students Vacate Hostels, Arrest 21 Students Following Clampdown

Jamia Milia VC Students Police

No Call For Protest From Students, Outsiders Clashed With Police And Entered Campus: VC Of Jamia University

Jamia Millia Islamia University

‘Police Barged Inside Campus, Fired Tear Gas’: Jamia University Students Narrate Horrifying Tale

Bombay HC Quash CRZ

Bombay HC Quashes Coastal Regulation Zone Clearances To Rs 14,000 Crore Road Project

“War Memorial Will Keep Reminding Us Of Soldiers’ Valour”: PM Modi Inaugurates National War Memorial

Latest on The Logical Indian

Fact Check

Fact Check: Delhi Police Didn’t Burn A Broken-Down Bus To Instigate Riots

News

Uttar Pradesh: Police Warns BHU Students Against Taking Out Anti-CAA March

News

Jamia Protest: Delhi Police To File Cases Against People Who Shared Fake News On Social Media

News

Kashmir Economy Suffered Rs 17,878 Crores Loss In 4 Months After Article 370 Abrogation

News

Delhi BJP Shares ‘Communal’ Cartoon Of Man Wearing Skull Cap, Setting Public Transport Ablaze

News

Breaking The Stereotype: From Being Shy & Docile Person To Driving Auto, Shah Bano’s Entrepreneurial Journey

x

Stories that deserve attention, delivered to your inbox!

Handpicked, newsworthy stories which deserve the attention of a rational generation.