At Least 10 Migrants On Board Shramik Special Trains Died Since Monday, Railways Says Most Of Them Were Patients

In the last two days, at least ten passengers travelling in Shramik Special trains were found dead. While four people died on their way to Bihar, five breathed their last during their journey home to Uttar Pradesh.

A tenth passenger, 20-year-old Shobhan Kumar from Nepal's Janakpur, was admitted to a hospital after he fell ill after reaching UP's Ballia on a Madgaon-Darbangha train. He died on Wednesday, May 27, confirmed Additional SP, Ballia, Sanjay Yadav.

According to Railways officials, many of the deceased were patients returning home after being treated in hospitals in other cities.

On May 27, a heartbreaking video clip that surfaced online showed a toddler trying to wake her dead mother on a platform in Bihar's Muzaffarpur station. The mother, 26, died on a train back home.

Another passenger, Uresh Khatun from Katihar, died in her sleep while travelling in a Surat-Purnia train, and her body was deboarded at Mansi, Bihar.

On Uresh Khatoon's death, East Central Railway said in a statement: "She had a heart operation to install a pacemaker on March 22 and was discharged from hospital on May 24. She was found unresponsive when the train was in Begusarai."

Another passenger, 70-year-old Basisth Mahato, was taken out of the Mumbai-Darbhanga Shramik Special. A heart patient, Mahato was returning with his family after treatment in Mumbai.

Two men - Dasarath Prajapati, 30, from Jaunpur, and Ramratan Raghunath, 55, from Azamgarh - were found dead in a train from Mumbai that pulled into Manduadih station in Varanasi on the morning of May 27.

Bhushan Singh, 58, of Saran, Bihar, was found dead in a train that came to Ballia from Surat, and two other people were found dead when a Jhansi-Gorakhpur train reached Kanpur on May 27.

In another incident, the son of a migrant worker, Maqsood Alam alias Mohd Pintu, died at the railway station upon arrival at Muzaffarpur junction by a 'Shramik Special' train, as the father ran from pillar to post looking for milk which he thought might save his four-year-old child.

"Few deaths have been reported in Shramik Special trains. In most of these cases, it is discovered that those who died are old, sick people and chronic-disease patients who had gone to big cities to get medical treatment…," The Indian Express quoted a Railways spokesperson as saying.

