Sleeping By Road Side On Way Home, Three Migrants Crushed To Death By Truck In Uttar Pradesh

Three migrant workers on their way to Bihar's Gopalganj district were killed after a truck ran over them in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district. They were sleeping on an empty patch of land at the time of the accident.

The three men were cousins and had hired a car for Rs 70,000 to take them from Mumbai to their home in Bihar. The money was borrowed from moneylenders in their village.

The deceased have been identified as Raju Singh (23), Amit Singh (26) and Saurabh Kumar (23). Apart from the deceased, the car had four other migrants and the driver. The labourers worked at an infrastructure firm in Mumbai's Andheri, and earned about Rs 10,000 a month.

"The accident happened between 5 and 6 am. The driver survived, while three migrant workers succumbed. The victims and the survivors were sent in separate vehicles. Four were from Gopalganj, while three were from Vaishali in Bihar. Of the four from Gopalganj, three died," The Indian Express quoted Mirzapur SP Dharmveer Singh as saying.

"The truck driver either slept off or the steering failed. We will investigate that," he added.

A case has been lodged against the driver, 46-year-old Rambaran, under IPC sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), and 279 (rash driving). He was arrested from the spot.

"In the car, three people were sleeping, while outside on the grass four were sleeping. An empty truck came and lost control and crushed the workers. Two people died on the spot, while one died in the hospital. The accused has been arrested," Singh said.

Directing officials to ensure treatment for the injured, Chief Minister Yogi announced compensation of Rs two lakh for the deceased.

