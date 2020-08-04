Hyderabad: Private Hospital Barred From COVID-19 Treatment Over 'Surplus Billing'

The Telangana government on August 3 cancelled the permission granted to a private hospital in Hyderabad to treat COVID-19 patients.

The office of the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare accused the Deccan Hospitals of "inappropriate and surplus billing" for COVID-19 services.

Multiple instances of hospitals denying admission or treatment to patients, over-charging them or complaints of poor treatment have emerged in Hyderabad. However, this is the first time such a strict action has been taken against a private hospital.

The Deccan Hospital in Somajiguda is now prohibited from admitting any new COVID-19 patient. The order also mentioned that patients have to be treated as per the price ceiling fixed by the government, warning cancellation of license if the hospital fails to abide by the order.

The order also cited several complaints against the hospital that it was over-charging for COVID-19 treatment and that the price ceiling fixed by the government was not being followed.

Following the charges and complaints, the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Hyderabad inquired into the matter and found that the hospital had violated the government norms on treatment charges.

Action has been taken under provisions of the Telangana Allopathic Private Medical Care Establishment (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2002, and the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and comes into force with immediate effect.

The hospital came under the scanner a few days ago after 20-year-old Radhesh Reddy posted videos on Twitter about the ordeal he experiences at the hospital after three members in his family succumbed to the deadly virus.

My sincere request to @KTRTRS garu and @TelanganaCMO please go through the video to understand my pain. I'm fed with the false claims from the Deccan hospitals management.

I really hope you take action against these private hospitals.#justiceforasnr @Eatala_Rajender

Part 1/3 pic.twitter.com/Vtf59ohx0K — Anreddy Radhesh (@anreddy_radhesh) July 30, 2020

