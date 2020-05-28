News

Four-Year-Old Migrants' Kid Dies At Muzaffarpur Railway Station As Father Searches For Milk

The boy had fallen sick due to the heat. By the time train reached Muzaffarpur junction his condition deteriorated.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   28 May 2020 5:57 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-05-28T12:54:27+05:30
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Nandan M
Image Credit: Hindustan Times (Representational)

A four-year-old son of a migrant worker died after arriving at Muzaffarpur station by a 'Shramik Special' train, as the father ran from pillar to post looking for milk.

Maqsood Alam, who worked as a house painter in Delhi, lost his job due to the coronavirus lockdown. Unable to pay rent for his home in Delhi, he was heading back to his native in West Champaran, Bihar with his family, after selling off their belongings.

His son Ishaq had fallen sick due to the heat. By the time their train reached Muzaffarpur junction his condition deteriorated. As Alam searched for milk, the child breathed his last. Alam alleged that the administration took too long to respond.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Railway, Ramakant Upadhyay, the child, who was ailing for some time, had died before the train reached Muzaffarpur station.

"The child had died before the train pulled up at the platform here and we rushed as soon as we got the information," Hindustan Times quoted Upadhyay as saying. He further said that the administration made arrangements for the family's journey to West Champaran by the administration, which also made an ex-gratia payment.

On the same day and around the same time, incidentally, a woman in another train that pulled up on a different platform carrying scores of migrant workers breathed her last after falling ill.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen

Digital Journalist

"I think there's just one kind of folks. Folks."

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Nandan M

Nandan M

Trainee Creative Producer

Creative designer Skilled in Photography, Graphics, Typography, Animation, and Editing. Strong arts and design professional with a diploma focused on adobe suit.

