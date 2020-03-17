Anti-CAA Protesters At Shaheen Bagh Refuse To Disperse Amid COVID-19 Advisory

Amid the coronavirus scare in various cities in India, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged citizens to refrain themselves from any social or political gathering.

But the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protesters at Shaheen Bagh have decided to continue the agitation despite the CM's earnest appeal. According to The New Indian Express report, the volunteers of the protest have said that they would wait for the Supreme Court orders on the matter.

"We have been waiting for the hearing which is scheduled for March 23 in the apex court so we will not comply with the Delhi government's orders," said Syed Taseer, one of the volunteers was quoted as saying.

Although a slight drop in numbers has been noted. A statement from the women protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Monday evening stated that the demonstrators were taking precautions for the safety of fellow protesters.

The statement further urged the Delhi government to take similar measures for the safety of victims of northeast Delhi riots living in relief camps. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, March 16 had said that religious, social, cultural and political gatherings, as well as protests comprising more than 50 people, will not be allowed in the national capital till March 31 given the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, the anti-CAA protesters continuing their sit-in at Bilal Bagh in Bengaluru despite the COVID-19 threat in the city.

The agitators alleged that policemen were trying to harass them and were forcing them to stop the protests, Times Now reported. The protests at Bilal Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) have been going on for over a month now.

Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa had on March 15 had asked the city authorities to close "all malls, cinema theatres, multiplexes, exhibition halls, pubs and any public gatherings like marriages and conferences" for a week to contain the spread of the infection.

The organisers of the event have stated that they would defy the directive and rage on in their quest.

Also Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Maharashtra Govt Stamps Left Hand Of Those Advised To Self-Quarantine