Coronavirus Outbreak: Maharashtra Govt Stamps Left Hand Of Those Advised To Self-Quarantine

Maharashtra government has begun marking those who have been medically advised to self-quarantine with an indelible ink stamp that reads 'Proud To Protect Mumbaikars Home Quarantined', from Monday, March 16. The indelible ink is used during elections to mark voters.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, following a review meeting on measures taken to deal with the virus, said that the move should instill a sense of responsibility in people.

"Those who require self-quarantine but don't want to stay in hospital or hotels and want to go home, they should have a sense of responsibility. They should not roam around freely. They should follow quarantine strictly," The Indian Express quoted Uddhav.



People who have a history of foreign travel, or contact with people with a history of foreign travel, but do not have symptoms of the virus, are advised to home quarantine.

"In Maharashtra, 108 people had been quarantined in various hospitals," said Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope. While 39 people have tested positive, 621 have been advised home quarantine.

"People who have been advised to self-quarantine will be stamped, the same way they are marked during elections, on their hand mentioning that the date until when they should be indoors. If such people go out, others can identify them as home quarantine patients. This is being done so that patients strictly observe home quarantine," said Tope.

Uddhav clarified that all university exams shall be postponed and schools shall be closed in rural areas till March 31. However, class X and XII exams will continue as scheduled. Only urban schools were shut earlier.

"We have also requested the State Election Commission to postpone local bodies' elections, such as gram panchayat, municipal council and corporations, by three months," he added.

Talking about a patient in quarantine running away from the hospital, Uddhav said: "One patient, who allegedly ran away, was found in the hospital premises. We have given instructions to treat them kindly. Also, there should be no social boycott of such people."

Elaborating on facilities provided to patients in the hospital Tope said, "Apart from educating them, we will also provide facilities such as tea, breakfast, meal and entertainment material, including TV and newspaper so that they can feel comfortable to stay in the hospital."

Refusing that there is any plan to completely locked down the state Uddhav said if people would cooperate with the administration, then such a situation will not arise. In a meeting with secretaries, Uddhav asked for measures to prevent the impact of the coronavirus on Maharashtra's economy.

The administration has also banned visitors from entering the Mantralaya from March 16. District collectors have been directed to avoid calling people to their offices.

"While we have given ₹15 crore and ₹10 crore to Konkan and Pune divisional commissioners, respectively, Rs 5 crore each have been given to all other divisional commissioners for immediate expenses," he said.

