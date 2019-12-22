News

CAA Unrest: 36-Yr-Old Female Teacher, Congress Spokesperson Arrested, ‘Brutally Beaten’ By UP Police

The Logical Indian Crew Uttar Pradesh

December 22nd, 2019 / 4:27 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Image Credits: Sadaf Jafar/ Twitter, India TV News

Sadaf Jafar, a former teacher and the media spokesperson of the Uttar Pradesh Congress was detained by the police during a protest in Lucknow on 19th December while she was live on Facebook. Her family claims that she was ‘brutally beaten and kicked in the belly which lead to internal bleeding.’

“She has been shifted to Lucknow jail now. She was subjected to severe police brutality,” one of her relatives told The Quint.

According to Jafar’s family she has been booked under 14 charges that include ‘sabotage,’ ‘attempt to murder,’ and ‘possession of explosives.’

Another family member alleged that Jafar was on her menstruation cycle too, which they suspect started only after she was beaten and kicked in the belly.

“She has been beaten with a baton on her legs and hands. The police also kicked her on the belly, following which she had internal bleeding.”

According to reports, around three dozen people were arrested by the police on Friday.

Below are a few more videos which Jafar posted from the protest before she was picked by the cops. In one of the videos, she can been seen approaching people who set a bus on fire while cops can been seen doing nothing to stop the arson.

Also Read: ‘Every Time They Hit You Rise Up Stronger’, Hackers Write On Jamia University Website

Contributors

Written by : Sanika Athavale

Edited by : Navya Singh

