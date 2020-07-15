Odisha Government Announces Daily Diet Allowance For Doctors, Paramedics Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

In an attempt to strengthen the frontline health warriors, the Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government on Monday, July 13, approved daily diet allowance for doctors and paramedics engaged in government-run COVID-19 hospitals.

The daily diet allowance will be worth Rs 240, will be met out of the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF), and will be provided to the medical staff in hospitals, health centres and care centres dedicated to the treatment of coronavirus.

According to government officials, collector and controlling authorities have been directed to ensure effective implementation of the diet allowance

"After careful consideration have decided to allow daily diet allowance for the doctors and paramedical staffs engaged in the government-run COVID Care Centres, COVID Health Centres and COVID Hospitals at Rs 240 per doctor and paramedical staff per day. The above diet cost will be met out of CMRF," the health department said in a letter.

"The daily diet allowance for doctors and paramedical staffs shall be implemented immediately with prospective effect. The controlling Authorities will ensure to provide quality diet to the doctors and paramedical staffs engaged in the above three institutions," it further read.

The statement further suggested that the allowance will be extended to every health worker in the form of food and no financial incentive can be claimed or would be provided.

Odisha has reported over 14000 coronavirus cases with Ganjam district emerging as the hotspot in the state, accounting for 30 per cent of the total cases.

Additionally, to tackle the rise in the number of cases, the state government on Monday decided to allow home isolation of asymptomatic and mild symptomatic COVID-19 patients in urban areas.

"Asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients will be allowed home isolation, subject to compliance of certain conditions, like separate room and toilet for the patient," said Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy.

