Reliance Now Among Top 50 Most Valued Companies Globally, Ranks 48

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd is now in the top 50 most valued companies globally after it became the first Indian company with market capitalisation of over Rs 13 lakh crore.

The company is now ranked 48th in market cap globally. Globally, Saudi Aramco is the company with the highest market cap of USD 1.7 trillion, followed by Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet.

Reliance on Thursday closed at ₹2,060.65 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), up 2.82% over the previous day's close.

Reliance Industries has now surpassed Chevron, Oracle, Unilever, Bank of China, BHP Group, Royal Dutch Shell and SoftBank Group.



The oil-to-telecom conglomerate is now the 10th highest market capitalisation company in Asia. The only other Indian company in the top 100 firms is Tata Consultancy Services, with a market capitalisation of ₹8.14 lakh crore or about $109 billion.

On July 23, Mukesh Ambani overtook Steve Ballmer to become the fifth-wealthiest person on the planet, with a net worth of $77.4 billion.

