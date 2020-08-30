Latest News

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   30 Aug 2020 9:48 AM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Team Up For Toys: PM Modi Pitches Made In India Toys In View Of Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan

Credits: Udayvani

In the 68th edition of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reminded people of working towards becoming self-reliant and urged young entrepreneurs to 'team up for toys' as part of his government's 'vocal for local' initiative.

He said the country has the ability to become a toy hub for the entire world. "Global toy industry is over ₹7 lakh crore but India's share is very small. We will have to work to increase it," he said.

For the same, discussions have been held with various industry representatives to increase their production of indigenous toys, he added. "Come, let's play," said PM Modi on his monthly radio address.

Speaking about the New Education Policy, Modi said it too focuses on toys for children to nurture their creativity and innovation quotient, reported The Hindustan Times.

He lauded people who developed various mobile applications as a part of the 'app innovation challenge' that was held earlier and urged young entrepreneurs to come up with innovations in the game sector in and about India.

"Computer games are also very famous. Both young and old play them. But most of them are influenced by the West. We should have India-centric games. We can be 'Atmanirbhar' in this regard," Modi as quoted.

Speaking on the coronavirus situation in the country, PM Modi praised the discipline shown by the citizens during the festival season, by celebrating the day within the family members.

He also hailed the farmers for the increase in the sowing area for different grains, saying that they have proved their mettle even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

