Army Deployed In Madhya Pradesh For Rescue Operations Amid Floods, Situation Grim In Odisha

The flood situation in Madhya Pradesh persists as incessant rains continue to batter the state. To rescue people stranded in the inundated areas, army personnel have been deployed in Hoshangabad, where the situation has become grievous.

Sehore and Chhindwara districts also continue to be lashed by heavy rains, which sent water bodies in these regions into spate, reported NDTV.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas of Hoshangabad and Sehore districts, along with the hailstorm-hit parts along the Narmada river on Saturday.

Divisional commissioner of Hoshangabad, Rajnish Shrivastava said the Armed forces' deployment will help the district administration carry rescue operations effectively and at a faster pace, both in urban and rural areas.

"Two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have already reached and started helping the Hoshangabad district administration. The Army is likely to reach shortly," Shrivastava was quoted as saying.

He informed that the water level of the Narmada river in the district has gone above the danger level mark, 978 metres against the primary danger level of 964 metres, flooding areas with up to six to eight feet of water.

Similar Situation In Odisha



Odisha has been facing a similar situation. The floodwaters of river Mahanadi in the state have submerged four villages including Tikarpara, Goindi, Majhipara and Behera Sahi.

At least 100 fishermen have lost their houses in these areas. Fortunately, no casualties have been no reports so far. The residents of these villages have now been shifted to safety shelters and are being provided with necessities including cooked food.

The state government had deployed 39 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRF) and fire services in 11 districts. In addition, five more teams of the NDRF were deployed on Saturday, the media reported. The relief and rescue operations are underway.

