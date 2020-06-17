News

'India Can Give Befitting Reply If Provoked': PM Modi Reacts On India China Face-Off

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, June 17, said that the sacrifice of Indian soldiers, who lost their lives in a violent clash with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh, would not go to waste.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, June 17, said that the sacrifice of Indian soldiers, who lost their lives in a violent clash with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh, would not go to waste.

Saluting the sacrifice of the brave hearts who "fought till the end", PM Modi observed two minutes of silence before beginning a scheduled meeting with Chief Ministers on the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

PM Modi said that India does not want differences to turn into disputes. "India wants peace but when provoked, India is capable of giving a befitting reply, be it any kind of situation," he added.

PM Modi has called for an all-party meeting on June 19 to discuss the India-China border situation after the violent clashes on June 15 in Ladakh. Presidents of various political parties will attend the meeting at 5 pm on Friday via video conference.

