Havaldar K Palani Killed In Action In Ladakh's Galwan Valley, Leaves Behind Wife, Two Children Aged 8 &10 Years

Havaldar K. Palani of the 81 Medium Regiment (Arty) lost his life in a violent face-off with Chinese troops on the night of June 15 in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley. The braveheart's family had recently performed the housewarming of their newly built house near Ramnathapuram in Tamil Nadu.

The brave soldier unfortunately never got a chance to step into his newly built house.

Havaldar Palani's family belongs to Kadukkalur village near Thirudvadanai town in the Ramanathapuram district, however, he built a house near Ramanthapuram town, 65 km from his village, to provide quality education to his children in a good school.

Hailing from an agricultural family, Havaldar Palani, 40, had chosen to join the army 22 years ago. He was unable to get leave to go home for the housewarming function due to the ongoing tensions between the two armies along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The soldier's wife Vanathidevi, son Prasanna, 10, daughter Divya, 8, and other relatives had attended the function.

The braveheart's body is expected to reach his family home at in Kadukkalur village. His younger brother Idhayakani, who is also serving in the army and is posted in Rajasthan, is being flown home for the funeral, which is expected to be on Wednesday.

Condoling the death of the soldier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palnaiswami announced a relief of Rs 20 lakh for his family and also a government job to an eligible family member. The CM also said that the final rites of the braveheart would be performed with state honours.

