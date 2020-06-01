News

Gujarat: 'Objectionable Comments Made About Gandhi On BJP WhatsApp Group': Congress Demands Action

The controversy erupted after a screenshot from the conversation purported to be of the BJP in the midsize towns of Navsari went viral, in which they allegedly made rude remarks about Gandhi.

The Logical Indian Crew
Gujarat   |   1 Jun 2020 12:53 PM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Gujarat:

The Congress unit of Navsari district in Gujarat on Saturday alleged that some of the BJP members posted objectionable comments against Mahatma Gandhi on a WhatsApp group, and demanded police action against them.

However, the party has distanced itself from the incident, saying those who posted the messages do not belong to the party. Police are yet to register a case in connection with the incident, the Indian Express reported.

Congress leaders of Chikhli-Navsari unit met district police with printouts of the messages and filed an application demanding a sedition case against the people involved.

In the application issued to the Chikhli police department, the party objected to the foul language used against Gandhi, claiming that most of the messages were from Valsad, Khergam, and Chikhli taluka areas, and that all the members of this group are BJP workers or leaders.

City Police Inspector DK Patel informed the media that they have not yet registered a case. However, the group admin and those who posted the messages on the group have been called out. Their statements will be recorded and a case will be filed, if the allegations are found true.

Chikhli Taluka BJP president Mayank Patel said, "We really condemn such comments posted in the BJP Chikhli & Valsad WhatsApp group. We have found that the three persons who posted the controversial comments are neither BJP workers, nor primary members of our organisation. We also demand that the police take strict action against them."

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

I'm media enthusiast, a realist who is learning to adjust the sails of media and keeping nothing off limits from work. I like to write and debate the way it matters.

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

