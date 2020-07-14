Noida School Hides 14-Yr-Old Girl's Suicide, Cremates Body Without Informing Police

A boarding school in Noida allegedly hid the suicide of a 14-year-old girl student for nine days and cremated her body without informing the police.

According to the Haryana-based family of the girl, a class 10 student who was enrolled in the girls' boarding school a year back, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of a classroom on July 3.

The parents found notes scribbled on chits from her bag. One of the notes mentioned how she had been "wronged" and how she "hated" her life as she had "no friend".

She also wrote about trauma because of "wrong treatment by everyone". There was a page titled "bad day of my life", with heart-shaped figures drawn on it along with tears dropping from an eye. She further wrote, "I want to meet someone".

While the deceased's 13-year-old sister studies in the same school, their younger brother is in another branch. The family accused the school authorities of locking the sister in a room to prevent her from revealing the alleged suicide to anyone.

The family brought their children back home to Haryana soon after the lockdown was announced, but they had to be sent back to school for their annual tests.

On June 17, we prepared medical reports for all three and dropped them to their respective schools the next day," The Times Of India quoted the girl's mother as saying.

The family said that on July 3, they were called by the chancellor at around 5:0 AM, who asked them to reach the school at the earliest.

"We kept asking what was wrong, but they did not tell us anything. We told them we didn't have enough money to come to Noida but they said they would help us with the expenses to hire a vehicle," the mother said.

While the mother is a homemaker, the father is a daily wager whose income has been hit hard during the lockdown.

As soon as they reached the school, their phones were taken away. They were led by some men to the classroom where the girl was hanging.

"She was still wearing her uniform. Her salwar was loose. When we asked them what had happened, we were told she had written a suicide note against me and if the note reached police, we could land in trouble. I asked them to show me the note and hand over the body, but they refused," the mother said.

The parents accused the school of forcing them to sign on a piece of paper which read that she had died of natural causes and was unwell for a long time.

My husband was forcibly made to put his signature on the paper. My thumb impression was taken. We pleaded with them to let us take the body home, but they insisted she should be cremated in Noida. he body was cremated in Bhangel and nobody informed police," the mother said.

They were then sent back home in a vehicle arranged by the school. The parents found the chits in the bag after returning home, and one of the notes mentioned Manish Tanwar and Manish Sharma multiple times.

The family then approached Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar for government intervention, and also write to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, the Noida police chief and other officials.

The family said that they are afraid of visiting Noida and lodging a complaint at their local police station. "They (the school) might cause us harm," the mother said.

The parents have reportedly sold the single plot they owned to arrange for money to fight the case.

