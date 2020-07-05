News

Kerala: Five Months After Death Of 13-Year-Old Dalit Girl, Two Uncles, Kin Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Her

The postmortem reports revealed the victim was subjected to grievous sexual assault 'very often for a long period', after which the police started questioning the family and relatives.

Kerala   |   5 July 2020 7:41 AM GMT
Five months after the 13-year-old Dalit girl killed herself at Kollam district in Kerala, the police on Friday arrested her two uncles and a kin on charges of rape.

The accused, identified as Shinu (26), Shiju (32) and Jithu (19), are accused of sexually assaulting the teenager 'repeatedly for a long period'.

The class 8 student was found hanging at her house on January 23. No suicide note was found. She was the daughter of a mason and her mother is a daily wager, Bangalore Mirror reported.

Rajesh M, circle inspector of police at Kadakkal police station said that on January 23, the girl was playing with her sibling till the afternoon. But in the evening when her grandmother went to her room, she was found dead.

The autopsy report revealed that the girl was subjected to grievous sexual assault 'very often for a long period', after which the police started questioning the family and relatives.

Since there was no other evidence to identify the perpetrators, the findings of the postmortem along with blood samples collected from some of the relatives were sent to a lab for DNA testing.

The reports received on Friday confirmed the three committed crime. They were brought to the station on the pretext of recording a statement and were later arrested. They will now be produced in front of the court for further trial.

