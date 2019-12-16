News

‘Don’t Know What Happened At Jamia’: Nirmala Sitharaman On Anti-CAA Protests 

The Logical Indian Crew India

December 16th, 2019 / 7:12 PM

Nirmala Sitharaman anti-CAA protests

Image Credits: The Times Of India, India Today

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday, December 16,  said she was unaware of what happened at Jamia but warned that people must be wary of ‘jihadists, Maoists, separatists’ infiltrating student protests.

“I don’t know what happened at Jamia last night; we must be wary of jihadists, Maoists, separatists getting into student protests,” Sitharaman was quoted as saying by PTI.

The Minister also accused the Congress party of ‘whipping up people’s emotions’ on issues like the Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA). She further added that this showed their frustration.

On Sunday, December 15, protests in Delhi’s Jamia Milia Islamia(JMI) had taken a violent turn after clashes erupted between students and the police. The police reportedly barged inside the campus, including the college library, canteen, and the mosque, fired tear gas shells and dragged students out to beat them up.

Following the violence, massive protests have erupted across the country with college students at its helm.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister(PM) Narendra Modi on Monday said that the protests were ‘deeply distressing’ and urged citizens to maintain peace.

“The need of the hour is for all of us to work together for the development of India and the empowerment of every Indian, especially the poor, downtrodden and marginalised. We cannot allow vested interest groups to divide us and create a disturbance,” added the PM.

He further added that CAA does not affect any citizens of India belonging to any religion.

Also Read: As India Burns, Students Unite Across The Country In Support Of Jamia, AMU Students

Contributors

Written by : Reethu Ravi

Edited by : Shubhendu Deshmukh

SHARES

Related Stories

‘Street Light Were Shut When Police Opened Fire’: Tale Of 4 Killings During Anti-CAA Protests In Assam

Fact Check: Viral Photo Of Amar Jawan Memorial Vandalism Not Of Anti-CAA Protests

Country Expresses Rage Against CAA As Protests Spreads To Delhi, Lucknow, Bengaluru

GST Might Have Flaws, But We Cannot Just Damn It Now: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Corporate Tax Nirmala Sitharaman

Tax Bonanza For Domestic, News Manufacturing Companies As FM Nirmala Sitharaman Slashes Corporate Tax To 25%

nirmala-sitharaman-millennials

As #BoycottMillennials Trends On Social Media, Nirmala Sitharaman Has Lot To Answer

Latest on The Logical Indian

Fact Check

Fact Check: Delhi Police Didn’t Burn A Broken-Down Bus To Instigate Riots

News

Uttar Pradesh: Police Warns BHU Students Against Taking Out Anti-CAA March

News

Jamia Protest: Delhi Police To File Cases Against People Who Shared Fake News On Social Media

News

Kashmir Economy Suffered Rs 17,878 Crores Loss In 4 Months After Article 370 Abrogation

News

Delhi BJP Shares ‘Communal’ Cartoon Of Man Wearing Skull Cap, Setting Public Transport Ablaze

News

Breaking The Stereotype: From Being Shy & Docile Person To Driving Auto, Shah Bano’s Entrepreneurial Journey

x

Stories that deserve attention, delivered to your inbox!

Handpicked, newsworthy stories which deserve the attention of a rational generation.