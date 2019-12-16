News

As India Burns, Students Unite Across The Country In Support Of Jamia, AMU Students

The Logical Indian Crew

December 16th, 2019 / 3:28 PM

students protest against CAA

Image Credits: India Today

In solidarity with the students of Jamia Milia Islamia(JMI) and Aligarh Muslim University(AMU), students of various universities across India have come forward in protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Lucknow

On Monday, December 16, protests broke out in Lucknow’s Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama(Nadwa College) against CAA. As police kept the university gates shut, students reportedly threw stones, bricks and slippers at the police, reported NDTV

Hundreds of students also pushed against the gates and the police retaliated by throwing the stones back.

Mumbai

Students of Tata Institute of Social Sciences(TISS) held a candle night march and sang the Urdu poem ‘Sarfaroshi ki Tamanna’ – a popular slogan associated with revolutionaries like Bhagat Singh. 

Students from Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Bombay also took to the streets to protest with torches and placards in support of Jamia students.

Delhi

Students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) took to the streets to protests against police violence on the Jamia students. The students marched to ITO In large numbers.

“We were present there to stand in solidarity with the students of JMI. We were demanding the release of the detained students. Delhi Police Spokesperson told all of us, that JMI students will be released from custody soon,” Naveen Kumar, a JNU student told The Logical Indian.

Students of Ambedkar University also gathered at the old-police headquarters in an all-night protest, demanding the release of detained Jamia students.

Kolkata

At midnight, students of Jadavpur University(JU) came out in support of Jamia students and held a protest march. Students of Aliah University also held a silent protest.

Varanasi

Students of Banaras Hindu University(BHU) held a protest march at midnight in solidarity with Jamia students.

Hyderabad

Around midnight, students of Maulana Azad National Urdu University(MANUU) held protest marches. Around 1,500 students sloganeered against CAA, NRC, BJP and RSS inside the campus.

The protesting students also burnt effigies in front of the main gate. The student union has also announced that it will boycott classes and exams to be held on Monday, until action is taken on the police officers in Delhi. 

Bihar

On Sunday, Patna University students clashed with police while protesting against the police action on Jamia students. As per reports, anti-social elements also joined the protests and set vehicles on fire.

Pondicherry

Students of Pondicherry University came out in protest on Monday in solidarity with the Jamia students. The Students Council of the University also gathered in front of Gate II of the campus and demanded the immediate release of the detained students.

Contributors

Written by : Reethu Ravi

Edited by : Shweta Kothari

