Mumbai: 2 Hospitals Declared 'Containment Zone' After Many Nurses, Doctors Test Positive For COVID-19

Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital and Jaslok Hospital have been declared as containment zone by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after many doctors and nurses tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

While at least 26 nurses and three doctors in Wockhardt Hospital tested positive for the deadly virus, Jaslok Hospital has reported 10 COVID-19 positive staffers, including six nurses.

"We have declared Wockhardt Hospital as a containment zone and have removed 30 doctors and nurses from there. We have shifted these covid-19 suspected cases to the Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai, where further tests will be carried out," Vijay Khabale-Patil, chief public relations officer at BMC, was quoted by Live Mint.

Both hospitals have been declared as containment zones, with several restrictions in place on entry and exit. The hospitals have stopped new admissions and only those patients who cannot be discharged or transferred are now at the hospital.

According to reports, a 70-year-old heart patient was the first COVID-19 patient admitted at Wockhardt hospital. Two of the nurses had then contracted the virus from the patient.

"It is the fault of the hospital administration that they didn't take precautionary measures, due to which nearly 300 staffers have been quarantined. We have also set up a team to probe how the virus spread among so many people in a hospital setting," Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner (health), BMC told Hindustan Times.

The nurses who tested positive had alleged that the infection spread to other staffers due to the negligence of the hospital.

"We have contracted the infection after we were exposed to suspected coronavirus patients who were undergoing treatment in a general ward at the hospital," a nurse who tested positive told the media.

The nursing association has also filed a complaint with the BMC commissioner against the hospital.

As of April 7, Maharashtra is the worst-affected in the country by COVID-19 and has reported 891 cases. Of this, 70 have recovered and 52 have died.