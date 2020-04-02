Doctors In Hyderabad Hospital Attacked By Family Of Man Who Died Due To Coronavirus

The family of a person who died due to coronavirus allegedly attacked two doctors at the Gandhi Medical Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday, April 1.

The Telangana Junior Doctors Association said that the patient had been admitted to the hospital on March 27 and developed severe symptoms of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). He was then put on oxygen support.

On April 1, the patient, who also had a travel history to Delhi, succumbed to his illness.

The assaulter, who himself is a COVID-19 patient, not only attacked a resident doctor on duty after his brother died, but also broke a window at the hospital.

The doctors informed police after they were attacked, and Hyderabad City Police Commissioner reached the spot and brought the situation under control. He assured that action will be taken against the accused, and a case has been registered against the family members.

"The doctors and paramedics have been working day and night treating coronavirus patients, risking their own lives. The Police Department will beef up security immediately and take all necessary measures to provide protection to all engaged in treatment of those afflicted with Covid-19," News18 quoted Telangana Director General of Police Mahender Reddy as saying.

Condemning the incident, Health Minister Eatela Rajnder promised strict and immediate action.

Doctors, meanwhile, have asked for additional security, especially when it comes to such medical emergencies.

