Mumbai Govt Hospital Attendant Found Dead With Head Injuries In Lift, Investigation Underway

In a suspicious incident, a class IV female employee of the Saint George's Hospital in Mumbai was found dead inside a hospital lift on Wednesday morning.

Lying in a pool of blood, the 45-year-old woman's body was found with a massive head injury, inside a lift on the second floor of the hospital.

Hospital authorities however, claimed that the employee could have succumbed to an injury on her head due to the malfunctioning of the lift.

"It's believed that her hair got stuck into the door of the lift when it started moving up to the second floor. She sustained head injuries and died. Police are investigating the case. We'll have to wait until they submit the report," Dr. Akash Khobragade, superintendent of the hospital said.

The deceased was on COVID-19 duty and was working with the hospital since 2015.

A case of accidental death has been registered at Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg police station and the police is currently investigating the employee's cause of death.

A coronavirus hotspot, Maharashtra has so far reported 54,758 COVID-19 cases and 1,792 deaths.

