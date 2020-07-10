'I Hope Dubey Doesn't Reach Kanpur': MP Cop's Viral Video Raises Questions On Veracity Of Alleged Encounter Of UP Gangster

Hours after the most wanted gangster Vikas Dubey was shot dead in a dramatic encounter with the police forces in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, a shocking video of a cop in Madhya Pradesh has surfaced on social media, in which the cop can be heard saying: "I hope he (Dubey) doesn't reach Kanpur."

In the viral video, a colleague can be heard asking the cop by what time Dubey would reach Kanpur. To which, the cop laughs and says, "I hope he doesn't reach," Times Now reported

His reaction has raised some important questions about the authenticity of the encounter which has been termed 'staged' and 'faked' by many netizens and the opposition parties in UP.

Some even called it predictable and more like a Bollywood film's plot.

Since the time, the death of the notorious criminal surfaced on social media and news channels, netizens questioned the veracity of the encounter by digging into the sequence of events that eventually led to the dramatic death of the criminal.

Several reports also surfaced claiming that Dubey was seen in a different car than the one which overturned before the encounter took place.

Dubey was seen in a safari car earlier and the vehicle which overturned before the encounter was a SUV TUV300.

So far, there have been no comments by the police so as to why was the criminal was shifted to another vehicle.

The gangster's death has also sparked a massive political storm in UP with opposing parties alleging that the state government is hiding "a deep secret".

Former Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter and wrote, "Actually. his car has not overturned, but the government has been saved from turning over the secret."

दरअसल ये कार नहीं पलटी है, राज़ खुलने से सरकार पलटने से बचाई गयी है. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 10, 2020

Vikas Dubey, the criminal charged with the murder of 8 cops in Kanpur's Bikru last week and also with 60 other criminal cases, was gunned down by the UP Special Task Force in an alleged encounter after the vehicle he was seated in overturned and he tried to escape while being shifted to Kanpur from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, where he was arrested on Thursday morning.

