Vikas Dubey Shot Dead In Encounter As He Tried To Escape: Cops

Gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter in Kanpur on Friday morning.

The encounter between the criminal and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) broke out when Dubey tried to escape upon reaching Kanpur. Vikas suffered a few bullets shots and he later succumbed to his injuries.

Vikas Dubey is the main accused in the cold-blooded murder of eight police personnel in the Kanpur's Bikru last week.

Dubey, who was arrested from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday morning, reached Kanpur on Friday morning. After the Uttar Pradesh STF convoy reached Kanpur, Vikas Dubey tried to evade, resulting in an encounter.

The encounter occurred at Sachendi border in Kanpur, in which four police constables also sustained injuries.

SSP Kanpur said, "The vehicle which was bringing back Vikas Dubey overturned. He got out of the vehicle, snatched pistols of the police personnel and tried to flee. An encounter broke out and he was shot. Four constables have also been injured."

"Gangster Vikas Dubey attempted to flee after the car overturned. Police tried to make him surrender, during which he fired at the policemen. He was injured in retaliatory firing by police. He was later rushed to the hospital," SP Kanpur West said.

