Mizoram: Jolted By 22 Earthquakes In One Month, Residents Have Set Up Makeshift Tents To Avoid Damage

At least 22 earthquakes have rocked four districts in Mizoram - Champhai, Saitual, Siaha and Serchhip - since June 18. The tremors ranged from 4.2 to 5.5 in magnitude and affected Champhai district the most.

Residents in Mizoram's Champhai district have now set up makeshift tents outside their homes after the series of earthquakes jolted the northeastern state.

Champhai district Deputy Commissioner, Maria CT Zuali, said that makeshift tents were set up at several villages and the district administration provided tarpaulins, water barrels, solar lamps and first-aid kits to the locals.

According to the deputy commissioner, at least 20 earthquakes hit Champhai district in a month, affecting over 16 villages and more than 170 houses, several churches and community halls.

On July 20, the state government deployed three teams of doctors to the affected areas to help people, who are suffering from mental trauma following the quakes. "We are giving counselling to the panic-stricken people apart from giving medical care," he said.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga had urged the central government to send expert seismologists or geophysicists to assess the ground situation and the cause of the earthquakes, early in June.

The state government on July 21 had sent Geology and Mineral Resource department joint secretary H Lalbiakkima, who is also a geologist, to Champhai district to assess the reason for the series of earthquakes.

