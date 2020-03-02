Death Toll Rises To 3 In Meghalaya Over CAA, Inner Line Permit

The death toll in Meghalaya due to violent clashes over the Inner Line Permit (ILP) and newly minted Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rose to three on March 1. The third victim has been identified as 37-year-old Uphas Uddin of Pyrkhan village.



The state police said that three perpetrators attacked Uddin at his house. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Clashes erupted between the Khasi Students Union and non-tribals in Ichamati on February 28 after a meeting was called to discuss the contentious CAA. Curfew was imposed in Shillong and surrounding areas. Mobile internet services were suspended in six districts.

On Friday, a Khasi taxi driver, Lurshai Hynniewta, died. Fresh reports of violence were reported on Saturday as a group of unidentified people went on a stabbing spree in the city's busiest market. They were targeting the "non-indigenous."

A 21-year-old, Akash Ali, lost his life in the attack. Nine others were injured.

"We request citizens to exercise restraint and do not believe unverified information," Meghalaya Police tweeted on Sunday.

The night curfew, imposed on Saturday, was lifted on Sunday morning. However, areas which fall under the jurisdiction of Lumdiengjri and Sadar police stations, and Cantonment Beat house, will continue to be under the indefinite curfew.

The Meghalaya chief minister, Conrad Sangma, through his social media account, appealed to the citizen to maintain peace and also announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh to kin of deceased.

Large parts of Meghalaya are exempt from the CAA, as practically the entire state falls under the ambit of the Sixth Schedule.

The Inner Line Permit (ILP) is a document that regulates the entry of non-locals, has been a long-standing demand of different tribal groups of Meghalaya.

After the CAA was passed, in a special Meghalaya Assembly Session, a resolution was adopted asking the government to implement ILP.



