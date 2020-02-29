News

Delhi Riots: Injured Man Who Was Forced To Sing National Anthem In Video, Dies

By :  Sumanti Sen  
Delhi   |   Published : 29 Feb 2020
Image Credit: Fahad Ahmad/Twitter

A resident of Kardam Puri, Faizan died at the LNJP Hospital due to his injuries.

A video that began circulating on Tuesday, February 26, showed men in police gear asking five people to sing the national anthem and Vande Mataram during the Delhi riots. One of the men, seen in the video lying injured on the ground, has succumbed to his injuries.

Families of two of the men seen in the video have told The Indian Express that it was shot at Kardam Puri on the evening of February 25, Monday, when the police were trying to bring the northeast Delhi violence under control.

"He was admitted to the neurosurgery ward of the hospital on Tuesday and died early Thursday morning. He had suffered gunshot wounds and was critical," said Dr Kishore Singh, medical director of the hospital.

"The Delhi Police is inquiring into the matter," DCP (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said.

22-year-old Tariq Ali, son of Kauser Ali (46) who is also seen in the video, said: "I received a call from someone around 10 pm Monday that my father was injured and was at GTB Hospital. I later saw this video on Facebook… My father is in it."

Tariq added that that day, his father, a painter, was returning home to Kardam Puri from India Gate.

Uncle of 25-year-old Rafiq, Aslam Khan, also seen in the video, said: "He was standing near a mosque when police fired teargas shells. Some people were caught because police thought they are rioters… Late Monday evening, we got a call he was at GTB Hospital… He was taken to Jyoti Nagar police station and let off Tuesday night."

Faizan's body, which is at the mortuary in LNJP Hospital, will be handed over to his family after a post-mortem examination.

