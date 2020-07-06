News

Maharashtra: 30-Yr-Old Man Tortured, Sanitiser Sprayed On Genitals, Over Financial Dispute

The dispute was over the man’s stay in Delhi on the company's money during the lockdown. An FIR was lodged only on July 2 with Paud police station, although the incident took place on June 13 and June 14 at the firm's office.

6 July 2020
A 30-year-old man in Kothrud in Maharashtra was allegedly kidnapped and tortured by three men, including his employer, over a financial dispute. The dispute was over the man's stay in Delhi on the company's money during the lockdown.

An FIR was lodged only on July 2 with Paud police station, although the incident took place on June 13 and June 14 at the firm's office. The complainant, who worked as a manager for the firm, organised exhibitions of paintings of artists.

In March, the complainant went to Delhi for some official work. However, he got stuck in the city due to the lockdown.

He spent the cash that his office had given him, and stayed in a lodge in Delhi, an official said.

"After returning to Pune on May 7, the complainant's employer asked him to get quarantined in a hotel for 17 days. Since he did not have money, he mortgaged his phone and debit card before check out," he said quoting the FIR.

The company's owner and his aide on June 13 demanded the money that the complainant had spent, and forced him into a car, NDTV reported.

"They took him to the firm's office where he was confined. The owner and two others thrashed him and sprayed sanitiser on his private parts," said the official.

The victim was later released. He got himself admitted in a private hospital and later filed an FIR.

No arrest has been made yet and further investigation is underway.

