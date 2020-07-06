Uttar Pradesh: Cop Who Was Part Of Police Team In Kanpur Raid Recalls Ambush Horror That Killed 8 Cops

Three days after eight Uttar Pradesh police personnel lost their lives in an encounter with a criminal, Vikas Dubey, and his associated in Kanpur's Bikru village, a cop, who was a part of the team formed to nab the criminal has recalled the horror that unfolded that day.

Kaushalendra Pratap, the Station House Officer of Kanpur's Bithoor police station, was involved in the raid. He explained how how the team walked into the ambush which eventually led to the death of eight cops on July 3.

"We left our vehicles 150-200 metres from the house (of Vikas Dubey) as there was an earth-mover blocking the road. We walked from there. There were people already waiting for us on the rooftops. As soon as we approached the house, we were fired upon from all sides. And, we ran for cover," he said.

Eight police personnel, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police, were killed after the criminals opened fire at them.

"We tried to fire back at them but couldn't because we couldn't see the target properly as they were on rooftops. And, the attackers from their higher vantage point they injured most members in our team in the first round of firing itself," the cop said.

Recounting how his saved his colleague's life, Pratap said: "Two of the officers who were with me during the raid got shot at. Since they were with me, I felt responsible for them. I got them out of there with great difficulty."



There is also suspicion that some police personnel of the Chaubepur police station leaked information to Vikas Dubey after one of his associates who was arrested told the police that his boss got a tip-off from the police about the raid.

After receiving the information, the criminal called in reinforcements to tackle the police.

The station in-charge of the Chaubepur police station has been suspended and is being interrogated by the police.

Vikas Dubey, who is wanted in more than 60 criminal cases which include attempt to murder, abduction, extortion and rioting, has been on the run since Friday, July 3.

