57-Yr-Old Man Stabbed To Death In Delhi After Argument Over Feeding Stray Dogs

A 57-year-old man was stabbed to death in Delhi by a youth, 27, following an argument over the former feeding stray dogs.

Police said that the victim, Brijmohan, would often give food to the dogs.

Brijmohan was feeding the dogs on June 21 outside a park in the area at around 10 pm, when the accused, Prahlad, came and began arguing, claiming that this practice could prompt the dogs to attack people in the locality, The Indian Express reported.

Reportedly, Prahlad became angry after the dogs started barking at him. He then went back into his house, brought a knife, and attacked the victim. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but died during treatment.

Prahlad was later arrested by police, and the weapon of offence was also recovered.

"After we received information that Prahlad was hiding somewhere near Sabzi Mandi Krishna Market area of Paharganj, and was roaming in the street by covering his face with the mask, we apprehended him from the area," Sanjay Bhatia, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) said.

