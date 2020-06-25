Gujarat: Surat Cop Manhandles Female Employee Inside Bank, Nirmala Sitharaman Promises Action

After a female employee of Canara Bank was assaulted by a police officer in Surat, Gujarat, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, June 25, said nothing should threaten the safety and dignity of bank employees.

Sitharaman took up the matter with Commissioner of Police, Surat City, R B Brahmbhatt. The constable was then suspended, NDTV reported.

"My office is being informed that the Commissioner of Police visited @canarabank's Saroli branch and assured staff of full cooperation; the accused police constable is placed under suspension," Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted.

In a video that went viral on Twitter on Tuesday, June 23, a police officer can be seen manhandling a female banker. The man was not in uniform. #ShameSuratPolice soon began trending on the social media platform.

"Will be closely following this matter. I wish to assure you that the safety of all members of staff in banks is of importance for us. Amid challenges, banks are extending all services to our people. Nothing should threaten their safety and dignity," Nirmala Sitharaman said.



"Although currently on leave, he assured me that timely action will be taken on the FIR filed late night," she said, referring to Surat Collector Dhaval Patel, with whom she has on the incident.

Earlier in the day, Nirmala Sitharaman had tweeted: "My office spoke to the Commissioner of Police... He has assured us that he himself will visit the branch and assure the staff of their safety. Also, he assured that the accused constable shall be suspended immediately."

