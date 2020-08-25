Mumbai Records 20 COVID-19 Deaths In Last 24 Hours, Lowest In 105 Days

Mumbai's coronavirus death toll dipped to its lowest on Monday. The capital reported 20 fatalities, the lowest in the last 105 days ever since May. Maharashtra overall also showed a significant record by reporting 212 deaths, its lowest toll in the last 34 days.

Of the 212 deaths reported, 64 were recorded in the last 48 hours, while 19 were from last week and the other 29 were from the week before. With this, the total tally of coronavirus fatalities in the state now stands at 22,253, with financial capital alone reporting 7,442 deaths.

However, a civic official informed the death toll reported is less and can be expected to rise, as the hospitals will be updating their reports in the next few days. "It was also festival time. The deaths will reflect in the next few days once the hospitals update their reports," Times of India quoted the official, adding that the city was clocking an average of 40-50 deaths daily.

The state continues to report huge numbers of new COVID cases, adding 11,015 fresh cases on Monday that took the tally to 6.93 lakh. Maharashtra now has 1.68 lakh active cases.

Of the total active cases, 95 per cent of them are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic. The critical cases account for 3 per cent, while patients out of ICU but on oxygen support are 2 per cent.

It is to be noticed that with recoveries of 14,000 more COVID-19 patients, the number of people discharged from hospital in Maharashtra crossed a 5 lakh mark. With this, the overall recovery rate stands at 72.4 per cent, the media reported.

