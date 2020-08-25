Latest News

CAG To Audit Centres Schemes Like Ayushman Bharat, PM Kisan Yojana Schemes

The performance audit of these schemes will check the efficacy of the Centre’s direct cash transfer schemes, along with independent evaluation of its impact on the society.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   25 Aug 2020 8:41 AM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has broadened its 2020-2021 audit plan and will now include government-sponsored schemes.

In order to test the efficacy of these schemes, the authority will audit all receipts and expenditure of the NDA government and a review of the devolution of funds for local bodies under the 74th Constitutional Amendment Act, reported Times of India.

The CAG has taken up the audit of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, under which ₹75,000 crore has been transferred in the accounts of about 8.5 crore marginal farmers since December 2018.

Another welfare scheme taken up for audit is the PM Jan Arogya Yojana or Ayushman Bharat schemes, according to which the government provides free access to healthcare for 40 per cent of the people in the country. Other welfare schemes that will be audited include the 2017 scheme PM Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana - 'Saubhagya' for a performance audit.

Under the schemes, thousands of crores have been spent in the past few years. The performance audit of these schemes will check the efficacy of the Centre's direct cash transfer schemes, along with an independent evaluation of its impact on society.

Contributors

Writer
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

I'm media enthusiast, a realist who is learning to adjust the sails of media and keeping nothing off limits from work. I like to write and debate the way it matters.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

