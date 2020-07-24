News

Indore: 14-Yr-Old Egg Seller Refuses To Pay Rs 100 Bribe, Civic Body Officials Overturn His Cart

The Logical Indian Crew
Madhya Pradesh   |   24 July 2020 9:23 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: PublicTV

In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old boy's egg cart was allegedly overturned on July 23 by the civic officials in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, after the boy refused to pay Rs 100 as bribe to the officials.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media in which the boy alleged that the officials had threatened him to remove his cart or pay Rs 100 as bribe. However, when he refused, the officials over-tuned his cart over, destroying all the eggs.

The boy said that the daily sale of eggs has fallen drastically amid the pandemic and the loss of his stock will now put additional financial burden on him.

The Madhya Pradesh administration has implemented 'left-right' rule for shops and vendors control the spread of novel coronavirus in the state. Under this, shops on the right side of the road will be allowed to open on one day, followed by those on the left side the next day.

The decision, however, received a lot of criticism from some members of the ruling BJP in the state. Some asked the government to scrap the order as it adds to the miseries of the vendors who are already suffering amid the pandemic.

Congress MLA Sanjay Shukla has warned that he would have to strike the streets if the harassment of road sellers does not stop.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected the poor and the vulnerable. Many qualified and skilled people have turned to selling vegetables, fruits and other essentials like dairy products to earn a basic living and are struggling make ends meet.

Also Read: Over 50 COVID-19 Victims Cremated Together In Hyderabad Hospital Due To "Lack Of Transportation"

